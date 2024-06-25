Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $194,000 Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

