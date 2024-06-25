Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Fortinet by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.66.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

