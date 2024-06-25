Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 217.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

