Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,733 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 2,071.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ramaco Resources news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins bought 7,158 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

METC stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on METC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.