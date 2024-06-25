Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average of $216.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

