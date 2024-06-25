Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

