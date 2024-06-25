Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a sell rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.44.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.62 on Monday. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Globant by 1,079.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $9,974,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Globant by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Globant by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

