Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golar LNG traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 301110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Golar LNG

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Up 5.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 965,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.