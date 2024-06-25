Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $10.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GDOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Green Dot stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $7,869,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,818 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

