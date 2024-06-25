Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Shares Down 5.4%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 10,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

