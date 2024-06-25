Grin (GRIN) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Grin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $136,267.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,177.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00620488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00115478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00262357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

