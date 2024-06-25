Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,423,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.72.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $801.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $732.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $905.45. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

