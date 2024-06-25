Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

HRMY opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

