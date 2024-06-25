HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Director Sigal Zarmi Sells 975 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sigal Zarmi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

