HC Wainwright Comments on Vista Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Gold in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

