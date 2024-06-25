HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in InflaRx by 109.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

