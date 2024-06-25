Head to Head Review: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $418.54 million 1.49 $22.03 million $0.17 21.65 Cardlytics $309.20 million 1.27 -$134.70 million ($4.42) -1.82

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cardlytics 0 2 4 1 2.86

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vimeo and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.74%. Given Cardlytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Vimeo.

Volatility and Risk

Vimeo has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo 6.88% 7.71% 4.69% Cardlytics -55.23% -25.36% -8.37%

Summary

Vimeo beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.