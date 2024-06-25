HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $850.84 million, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

