Helical plc (HLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Helical Stock Performance
Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.92. The company has a market cap of £292.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.57).
Helical Company Profile
