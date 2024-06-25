Helical plc (HLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Helical Stock Performance

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 236.80 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.92. The company has a market cap of £292.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. Helical has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.57).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

