Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director Diana Glassman Sells 2,864 Shares

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE:HLX opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
