Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director Diana Glassman Sells 2,864 Shares

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

