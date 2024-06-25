Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). 55,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 56,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.50).

Hercules Site Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

