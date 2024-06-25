Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Lifted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hess were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,230,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after buying an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hess by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

