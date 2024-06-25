High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 261 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

