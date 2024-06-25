HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.07

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.07 and traded as high as $45.19. HNI shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 175,911 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Activity

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $389,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $931,479. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after buying an additional 206,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,906,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Stories

