Horizen Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $99.55 million and $3.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $6.58 or 0.00010731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042080 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,139,912 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

