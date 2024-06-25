H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading 1.7% Higher

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.