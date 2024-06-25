Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $489,300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Humana stock opened at $358.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.79. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.