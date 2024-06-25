Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. 208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Humankind US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

