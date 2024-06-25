Hut 8 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 35,860 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 95% compared to the typical volume of 18,431 call options.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth $3,429,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the 1st quarter worth $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Price Performance

HUT stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Hut 8 has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

