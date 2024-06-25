ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.32. ICF International has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 11.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ICF International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the first quarter worth $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

