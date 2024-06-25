IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.40.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $92.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,700,000 after purchasing an additional 546,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,477,000 after buying an additional 273,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $86,962,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 828,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

