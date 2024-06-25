Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

