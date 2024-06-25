Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,307,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,310,000 after buying an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 158,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 816,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 56,329 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 904.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

