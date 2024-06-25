Ignite Planners LLC Has $282,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BND opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

