Ignite Planners LLC Sells 3,868 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

