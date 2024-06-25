IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Trading 1.5% Higher

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 28,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 931,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 28.03%. As a group, analysts predict that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

