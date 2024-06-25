Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.75

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $10.34. Immersion shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 766,979 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Immersion Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Immersion by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

