Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

INDB opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

