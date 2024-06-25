Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells 19,007 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

