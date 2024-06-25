Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells 1,535 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $15,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Upwork alerts:

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,629 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $18,766.08.

On Monday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $11,586.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $2,497.60.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.