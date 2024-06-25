Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $162.46, but opened at $142.14. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $140.96, with a volume of 359,809 shares trading hands.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,032 shares of company stock worth $11,660,898. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 16.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -246.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.