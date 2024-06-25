IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Purchases 42 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($186.48).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($191.45).

IHP stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,187.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.50 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

IHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

