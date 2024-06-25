International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,075 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

APD opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

