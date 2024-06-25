International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $60.87 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.