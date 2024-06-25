International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,354,000. XY Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 103,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

