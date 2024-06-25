International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

