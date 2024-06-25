International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,605 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 90,215 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $11,261,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.