International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

