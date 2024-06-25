International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,358,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

