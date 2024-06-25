International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $426,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

